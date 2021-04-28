Soaring property prices threaten to undermine the city’s development. Photo: Xinhua Soaring property prices threaten to undermine the city’s development. Photo: Xinhua
Soaring property prices threaten to undermine the city’s development. Photo: Xinhua
Shenzhen
China /  Politics

For new mayor of China’s hi-tech hub, soaring property prices may be first item on agenda

  • Former Guangdong vice-governor and oil industry executive Qin Weizhong is expected to be confirmed in the Shenzhen post next month
  • Qin’s appointment comes as the central government has stepped up its efforts to curb rampant property speculation

Topic |   Shenzhen
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 9:00am, 28 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Soaring property prices threaten to undermine the city’s development. Photo: Xinhua Soaring property prices threaten to undermine the city’s development. Photo: Xinhua
Soaring property prices threaten to undermine the city’s development. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE