Xi Jinping inspects a display dedicated to the Battle of Xiangjiang. Photo: Xinhua Xi Jinping inspects a display dedicated to the Battle of Xiangjiang. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping seeks to channel Chinese Communist Party’s revolutionary past as he tells members to prepare for tough days ahead

  • The Chinese leader used a tour of Guangxi region to visit an important revolutionary battle site and tell cadres to remember past struggles
  • The party will celebrate its centenary later this year and Xi told party members to remember key moments in its history such as the Long March

William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 8:00am, 28 Apr, 2021

