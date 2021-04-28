Xi Jinping inspects a display dedicated to the Battle of Xiangjiang. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping seeks to channel Chinese Communist Party’s revolutionary past as he tells members to prepare for tough days ahead
- The Chinese leader used a tour of Guangxi region to visit an important revolutionary battle site and tell cadres to remember past struggles
- The party will celebrate its centenary later this year and Xi told party members to remember key moments in its history such as the Long March
Topic | Xi Jinping
Xi Jinping inspects a display dedicated to the Battle of Xiangjiang. Photo: Xinhua