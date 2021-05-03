Four Hongkongers took a bus from Huizhou, pictured. The bus was stopped on the Dongguan Changhu Expressway and all passengers tested after authorities were alerted about a border breach. Photo: Handout Four Hongkongers took a bus from Huizhou, pictured. The bus was stopped on the Dongguan Changhu Expressway and all passengers tested after authorities were alerted about a border breach. Photo: Handout
Four Hongkongers took a bus from Huizhou, pictured. The bus was stopped on the Dongguan Changhu Expressway and all passengers tested after authorities were alerted about a border breach. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: China sends four Hongkongers to medical centre after illegal entry by boat

  • The four were on a bus in Dalingshan in which everyone tested negative but the 34 passengers were taken for medical observation anyway
  • Under China’s border control policy any Hong Kong resident who enters Guangdong must quarantine for two weeks, even if they bring a negative result

Kristin Huang
Updated: 8:22pm, 3 May, 2021

