Coronavirus: China sends four Hongkongers to medical centre after illegal entry by boat
- The four were on a bus in Dalingshan in which everyone tested negative but the 34 passengers were taken for medical observation anyway
- Under China’s border control policy any Hong Kong resident who enters Guangdong must quarantine for two weeks, even if they bring a negative result
