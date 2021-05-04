Wang Zhonglin, Wuhan’s Communist Party chief. Photo: Handout
Wuhan party chief on track to become Hubei governor after winning plaudits for handling of Covid-19 outbreak
- Wang Zhonglin caused controversy for saying the city should be grateful to Xi Jinping and the party for coronavirus response but his performance pleased Beijing
- Wang and Hubei party boss Ying Yong, who is also tipped for promotion, were brought in amid a purge of provincial leaders at the height of the pandemic
Topic | China’s Communist Party
