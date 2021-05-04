Wang Zhonglin, Wuhan’s Communist Party chief. Photo: Handout Wang Zhonglin, Wuhan’s Communist Party chief. Photo: Handout
Wang Zhonglin, Wuhan’s Communist Party chief. Photo: Handout
China /  Politics

Wuhan party chief on track to become Hubei governor after winning plaudits for handling of Covid-19 outbreak

  • Wang Zhonglin caused controversy for saying the city should be grateful to Xi Jinping and the party for coronavirus response but his performance pleased Beijing
  • Wang and Hubei party boss Ying Yong, who is also tipped for promotion, were brought in amid a purge of provincial leaders at the height of the pandemic

Topic |   China’s Communist Party
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 9:30am, 4 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Wang Zhonglin, Wuhan’s Communist Party chief. Photo: Handout Wang Zhonglin, Wuhan’s Communist Party chief. Photo: Handout
Wang Zhonglin, Wuhan’s Communist Party chief. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE