Chinese paramilitary police in riot gear outside a mosque in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
What is going on in Xinjiang and who are the Uygur Muslims?
- China faces international criticism, even accusations of genocide, over its policies in the region, which has a large Muslim population
- Beijing says it set up ‘re-education’ camps to counter terrorists, but activists say more than a million people have been detained in the facilities
