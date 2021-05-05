Chinese paramilitary police in riot gear outside a mosque in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters Chinese paramilitary police in riot gear outside a mosque in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
Chinese paramilitary police in riot gear outside a mosque in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
What is going on in Xinjiang and who are the Uygur Muslims?

  • China faces international criticism, even accusations of genocide, over its policies in the region, which has a large Muslim population
  • Beijing says it set up ‘re-education’ camps to counter terrorists, but activists say more than a million people have been detained in the facilities

Linda Lew
Updated: 7:39am, 5 May, 2021

