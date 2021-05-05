Li Tingting, left, at the Bloody Brides protest in Beijing 2012. Two years later the freedom to carry out such protests appeared to have diminished when two of the “brides” were arrested over another protest.
Feminism in China dates to communist revolution but today activists feel squeezed by the state
- Decades after Mao said ‘women hold up half the sky’, groups seeking gender equality find the space for advocacy, discussion and protest is shrinking
- More highly educated Chinese women could give rise to a generation able to speak up and spark change, says professor
Topic | China Society
Li Tingting, left, at the Bloody Brides protest in Beijing 2012. Two years later the freedom to carry out such protests appeared to have diminished when two of the “brides” were arrested over another protest.