Chen Shih-chung, Taiwan’s health minister, has been criticised over the latest cases. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan health minister is not god, premier says after Covid-19 cluster
- Chen Shih-chung would not be able to ensure everyone followed government rules ‘even if he were a god reborn’, Premier Su Tseng-chang says
- Having won praise for its overall coronavirus containment, Taiwan has recorded 28 cases linked to the travel industry since last month
Topic | Taiwan
Chen Shih-chung, Taiwan’s health minister, has been criticised over the latest cases. Photo: EPA-EFE