China has indicated it is making IP protection a priority as part of its strategy to seek self-reliance in critical technology. Photo: Shutterstock
Why China’s intellectual property protection matters to Beijing and Washington
- Intellectual property is seen as strategically vital by both nations
- China’s growing stake in IP, and obligations under its phase one trade deal with the US, have contributed to advances in its IP protection
