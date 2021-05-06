Xi Jinping said in a speech in January that the world was in turmoil but that China would rise to any challenge. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping says China is ‘invincible’, regardless of challenges ahead
- ‘As long as we can stand on our own … we will be invincible no matter how the storm changes internationally,’ Communist Party cadres told in January speech
- ‘Judging from how this pandemic is being handled by different leaderships and [political] systems …[we can] clearly see who has done better,’ he says
Topic | China’s Communist Party
Xi Jinping said in a speech in January that the world was in turmoil but that China would rise to any challenge. Photo: Xinhua