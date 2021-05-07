Energy experts agree that the carbon emissions of China’s power sector could peak by 2025, but some encourage stricter controls on the building of new coal power plants. Photo: Xinhua
China on track to reach peak coal use, coal-fired capacity and emissions by 2025: energy expert
- Peking University energy researcher says China could go ahead with some of its planned coal projects with advanced technology to replace outmoded tech
- Power sector emissions could peak by 2025 at 4.5 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide, says global energy researcher
