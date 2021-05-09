Sea level rises intensify storm surges, erosion and salt tides, according to a new report from the Ministry of Natural Resources. Photo: Xinhua Sea level rises intensify storm surges, erosion and salt tides, according to a new report from the Ministry of Natural Resources. Photo: Xinhua
Sea level rises intensify storm surges, erosion and salt tides, according to a new report from the Ministry of Natural Resources. Photo: Xinhua
Technology
China /  Politics

China’s coasts feel the heat of rising sea levels

  • The country needs to protect its coastline and make sure it can adapt to cope with storm surges, erosion and salt tides, report says
  • Increase in global temperatures is causing ocean water to expand and land ice to melt, expert says

Topic |   Technology
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 6:00pm, 9 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sea level rises intensify storm surges, erosion and salt tides, according to a new report from the Ministry of Natural Resources. Photo: Xinhua Sea level rises intensify storm surges, erosion and salt tides, according to a new report from the Ministry of Natural Resources. Photo: Xinhua
Sea level rises intensify storm surges, erosion and salt tides, according to a new report from the Ministry of Natural Resources. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE