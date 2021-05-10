The housing development turned a previously lush green hillside on Dianchi Lake into a “concrete mountain”, according to central government inspectors. Photo: Handout The housing development turned a previously lush green hillside on Dianchi Lake into a “concrete mountain”, according to central government inspectors. Photo: Handout
The housing development turned a previously lush green hillside on Dianchi Lake into a “concrete mountain”, according to central government inspectors. Photo: Handout
Environment
China /  Politics

Chinese city levels Dianchi Lake villas after Beijing sees red at green zone violations

  • Demolition crews and equipment have been sent into a nature preserve to destroy housing singled out for central government anger
  • Illegal development turned what was once a lush area into a concrete mountain, inspectors say

Topic |   Environment
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:26am, 10 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The housing development turned a previously lush green hillside on Dianchi Lake into a “concrete mountain”, according to central government inspectors. Photo: Handout The housing development turned a previously lush green hillside on Dianchi Lake into a “concrete mountain”, according to central government inspectors. Photo: Handout
The housing development turned a previously lush green hillside on Dianchi Lake into a “concrete mountain”, according to central government inspectors. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE