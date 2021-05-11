Discussion of history that is deemed harmful is being censored amid efforts to ensure “social stability” for the party’s centenary. Photo: Shutterstock
China deletes 2 million online posts for ‘historical nihilism’ as Communist Party centenary nears
- Deleted posts had ‘polluted’ the online environment with ‘harmful’ discussion of history, cybersecurity administration says
- Posts ‘distorting’ party history or attacking the leadership are targeted in crackdown on discussion that challenges the official narrative
Topic | China’s Communist Party
