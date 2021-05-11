Discussion of history that is deemed harmful is being censored amid efforts to ensure “social stability” for the party’s centenary. Photo: Shutterstock Discussion of history that is deemed harmful is being censored amid efforts to ensure “social stability” for the party’s centenary. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Politics

China deletes 2 million online posts for ‘historical nihilism’ as Communist Party centenary nears

  • Deleted posts had ‘polluted’ the online environment with ‘harmful’ discussion of history, cybersecurity administration says
  • Posts ‘distorting’ party history or attacking the leadership are targeted in crackdown on discussion that challenges the official narrative

Topic |   China’s Communist Party
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 10:00am, 11 May, 2021

