Guides will make sure that climbers ascending Mount Everest from the Chinese side to do mingle at the summit with those on the Nepalese side. Photo: Xinhua Guides will make sure that climbers ascending Mount Everest from the Chinese side to do mingle at the summit with those on the Nepalese side. Photo: Xinhua
Guides will make sure that climbers ascending Mount Everest from the Chinese side to do mingle at the summit with those on the Nepalese side. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

China reaches peak Covid prevention with Everest ‘separation line’

  • Authorities in Tibet say measures will be put in place to stop transmission of the coronavirus at the summit
  • Climbers will be stopped from having contact with mountaineers from the Nepal side, where there is a massive outbreak of Covid-19

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 11:27pm, 10 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Guides will make sure that climbers ascending Mount Everest from the Chinese side to do mingle at the summit with those on the Nepalese side. Photo: Xinhua Guides will make sure that climbers ascending Mount Everest from the Chinese side to do mingle at the summit with those on the Nepalese side. Photo: Xinhua
Guides will make sure that climbers ascending Mount Everest from the Chinese side to do mingle at the summit with those on the Nepalese side. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE