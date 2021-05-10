Guides will make sure that climbers ascending Mount Everest from the Chinese side to do mingle at the summit with those on the Nepalese side. Photo: Xinhua
China reaches peak Covid prevention with Everest ‘separation line’
- Authorities in Tibet say measures will be put in place to stop transmission of the coronavirus at the summit
- Climbers will be stopped from having contact with mountaineers from the Nepal side, where there is a massive outbreak of Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus China
