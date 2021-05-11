Mother Chen Mei (left) and father of Cai Wei with flowers given to them by their children’s supporters. Photo: AP
Chinese activists who posted censored Covid-19 articles face court
- Cai Wei and Chen Mei await verdict after they were tried in Beijing on Tuesday after more than a year in detention
- Supporters gave flowers symbolising freedom and justice to the families of the men, who used GitHub to save banned stories
Topic | Human rights in China
