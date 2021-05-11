Mother Chen Mei (left) and father of Cai Wei with flowers given to them by their children’s supporters. Photo: AP Mother Chen Mei (left) and father of Cai Wei with flowers given to them by their children’s supporters. Photo: AP
Mother Chen Mei (left) and father of Cai Wei with flowers given to them by their children’s supporters. Photo: AP
China /  Politics

Chinese activists who posted censored Covid-19 articles face court

  • Cai Wei and Chen Mei await verdict after they were tried in Beijing on Tuesday after more than a year in detention
  • Supporters gave flowers symbolising freedom and justice to the families of the men, who used GitHub to save banned stories

Topic |   Human rights in China
Linda Lew
Linda Lew  and Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 4:12pm, 11 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Mother Chen Mei (left) and father of Cai Wei with flowers given to them by their children’s supporters. Photo: AP Mother Chen Mei (left) and father of Cai Wei with flowers given to them by their children’s supporters. Photo: AP
Mother Chen Mei (left) and father of Cai Wei with flowers given to them by their children’s supporters. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE