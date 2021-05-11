The boy’s mother, Lu, said she had spent the night outside his school waiting in vain for answers about his death. Photo: Handout The boy’s mother, Lu, said she had spent the night outside his school waiting in vain for answers about his death. Photo: Handout
Thousands in China join mother’s call for transparency over son’s death at school

  • Police rule out criminal acts and say the family ‘had no objection’ to their conclusion that the 17-year-old fell to his death
  • But an earlier statement said the student ‘took his own life due to personal problems’, giving no details, sparked uproar

William Zheng
Updated: 10:31pm, 11 May, 2021

