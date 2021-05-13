Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says talent training should focus on basic skills. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang offers more support for research
- ‘For the economy and society to develop, it takes a good business environment and circumstances conducive to growth and achievement of talent,’ he tells meeting
- ‘We will increase support for basic and long-term research that [will] … require long-standing commitments,’ he says
