17-year-old student Lin Weiqi and his mother, who appealed to authorities for more information after her son died at the Chengdu No 49 Middle School on Sunday. Photo: Handout 17-year-old student Lin Weiqi and his mother, who appealed to authorities for more information after her son died at the Chengdu No 49 Middle School on Sunday. Photo: Handout
China’s state media broadcast details of student’s final moments before suspected suicide

  • Two days after Lin Weiqi’s mother pleaded for transparency about her son’s death at school, CCTV and Xinhua have reported new information
  • Police confirmed Lin’s body was cremated on Thursday at a funeral home in Chengdu with his parents’ written consent

William Zheng
Updated: 7:02pm, 13 May, 2021

