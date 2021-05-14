The coronavirus pandemic prompted calls to reform the disease prevention and control system. Photo: AFP The coronavirus pandemic prompted calls to reform the disease prevention and control system. Photo: AFP
The coronavirus pandemic prompted calls to reform the disease prevention and control system. Photo: AFP
China sets up new, more powerful national disease control agency

  • Bureau will be responsible for developing policies to prevent and control infectious diseases and overseeing alert systems
  • It follows calls for reform, including President Xi saying Covid-19 had exposed long-standing issues in the health system

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Linda Lew
Updated: 6:35am, 14 May, 2021

