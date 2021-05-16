Chinese people are more positive about their country than they used to be, according to surveys. Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese people are more positive about their country than they used to be, according to surveys. Photo: EPA-EFE
Are Chinese people falling out of love with the Western dream?

  • Fewer young adults regard the West as a place to look up to, according to survey by research centre affiliated to Chinese state-run tabloid
  • ‘Social strata in the US are deeply entrenched because of [the lack of] education and unequal opportunities created by races and poverty,’ blogger says

Topic |   US-China decoupling
Kristin Huang

Updated: 12:16pm, 16 May, 2021

