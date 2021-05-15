Zhang Zhengxiang says he takes a taxi ride around Dianchi Lake every week on the lookout for polluters. Photo: CNA
Chinese campaigner’s dedication to Dianchi Lake finally pays off
- Zhang Zhengxiang lived alone on a mountain overlooking the lake from the ages of seven to 14 and regards the area as his spiritual home
- He was delighted when some officials were punished for polluting the area and building houses there
Topic | Environment
Zhang Zhengxiang says he takes a taxi ride around Dianchi Lake every week on the lookout for polluters. Photo: CNA