Chiu Chui-cheng, vice-chairman of the Mainland Affairs Council, says the eight Taiwanese officials in Hong Kong will continue working as long as they can. Photo: CNA
Taiwan-Hong Kong ties in jeopardy over work permits
- Taipei has accused Hong Kong of ignoring its requests to renew the work permits for staff at its de facto consulate in the city
- Eight officials will have to leave Hong Kong at the end of the year if their papers are not renewed
Topic | Taiwan
Chiu Chui-cheng, vice-chairman of the Mainland Affairs Council, says the eight Taiwanese officials in Hong Kong will continue working as long as they can. Photo: CNA