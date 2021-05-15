Chiu Chui-cheng, vice-chairman of the Mainland Affairs Council, says the eight Taiwanese officials in Hong Kong will continue working as long as they can. Photo: CNA Chiu Chui-cheng, vice-chairman of the Mainland Affairs Council, says the eight Taiwanese officials in Hong Kong will continue working as long as they can. Photo: CNA
Chiu Chui-cheng, vice-chairman of the Mainland Affairs Council, says the eight Taiwanese officials in Hong Kong will continue working as long as they can. Photo: CNA
Taiwan
China /  Politics

Taiwan-Hong Kong ties in jeopardy over work permits

  • Taipei has accused Hong Kong of ignoring its requests to renew the work permits for staff at its de facto consulate in the city
  • Eight officials will have to leave Hong Kong at the end of the year if their papers are not renewed

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 8:57pm, 15 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chiu Chui-cheng, vice-chairman of the Mainland Affairs Council, says the eight Taiwanese officials in Hong Kong will continue working as long as they can. Photo: CNA Chiu Chui-cheng, vice-chairman of the Mainland Affairs Council, says the eight Taiwanese officials in Hong Kong will continue working as long as they can. Photo: CNA
Chiu Chui-cheng, vice-chairman of the Mainland Affairs Council, says the eight Taiwanese officials in Hong Kong will continue working as long as they can. Photo: CNA
READ FULL ARTICLE