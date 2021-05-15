Many entertainment venues, including Taipei Zoo, have been closed in a bid to contain a spike in Covid-19 cases. Photo: CNA
Taiwan closes cinemas, libraries as local infections rise to 180
- Taipei and New Taipei City move to alert level three, which restricts the size of gatherings to five people indoors and 10 outdoors
- Wearing of face masks now mandatory for all when outdoors
