Many entertainment venues, including Taipei Zoo, have been closed in a bid to contain a spike in Covid-19 cases. Photo: CNA
China /  Politics

Taiwan closes cinemas, libraries as local infections rise to 180

  • Taipei and New Taipei City move to alert level three, which restricts the size of gatherings to five people indoors and 10 outdoors
  • Wearing of face masks now mandatory for all when outdoors

Lawrence ChungTeddy Ng
Lawrence Chung  and Teddy Ng

Updated: 2:10pm, 15 May, 2021

