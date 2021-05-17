The National People's Congress opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5. Photo: Xinhua
Explainer |
Why China’s Communist Party is inseparable from the state
- Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, the Communist Party has closely overseen every aspect of life in the country
- There were signs of change in the 1980s when Deng Xiaoping started rebuilding after the Cultural Revolution but liberal moves have since been reversed
