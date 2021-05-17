Illustration: Henry Wong Illustration: Henry Wong
Will Uzbekistan cotton reap the benefits of Xinjiang’s alleged labour abuses?

  • Not so long ago, the Central Asian nation was battling an international boycott of the crop
  • Now it could be a preferred supplier for clothing brands turning their back on Chinese sources

Mimi Lau
Updated: 11:45pm, 17 May, 2021

