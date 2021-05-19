The plight of the mother of a 17-year-old student who died at a school in Chengdu last week, sparked outrage and inspired protesters who called on authorities to be more transparent. Photo: Handout The plight of the mother of a 17-year-old student who died at a school in Chengdu last week, sparked outrage and inspired protesters who called on authorities to be more transparent. Photo: Handout
China’s cyber police accuse foreign forces of stoking protests after Chengdu student’s death

  • Sichuan law enforcement authorities blame ‘hostile forces at home and abroad’ and say attempts at sparking a ‘colour revolution’ will not be tolerated
  • The Communist Party centenary in July has law enforcement officials on high alert for signs of popular dissent

William Zheng
Updated: 10:00am, 19 May, 2021

