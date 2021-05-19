Taiwan has reported 1,291 locally transmitted cases in the past nine days. Photo: AP Photo
Coronavirus: Taiwan raises alert level for entire island after 267 more local cases reported
- Covid-19 has spread to at least five hospitals, including island’s top medical centre, National Taiwan University Hospital
- Centres for Disease Control calls for supply of vaccines to be ensured, saying fair access is the ‘ultimate means’ to curb pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
