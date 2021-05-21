On Thursday, military personnel spray disinfectant inside a railway station, in Taipei, Taiwan. On Wednesday, authorities raised the Covid-19 alert to Level 3 nationwide. Photo: EPA-EFE On Thursday, military personnel spray disinfectant inside a railway station, in Taipei, Taiwan. On Wednesday, authorities raised the Covid-19 alert to Level 3 nationwide. Photo: EPA-EFE
On Thursday, military personnel spray disinfectant inside a railway station, in Taipei, Taiwan. On Wednesday, authorities raised the Covid-19 alert to Level 3 nationwide. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Politics

Coronavirus: 312 new cases in Taiwan raises concern for elderly who make up one-third of infections

  • The new cases on Friday bring the number of locally transmitted infections to 1,889 for the past 11 days
  • Authorities order car passengers to wear a mask or risk US$530 fine

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 2:53pm, 21 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
On Thursday, military personnel spray disinfectant inside a railway station, in Taipei, Taiwan. On Wednesday, authorities raised the Covid-19 alert to Level 3 nationwide. Photo: EPA-EFE On Thursday, military personnel spray disinfectant inside a railway station, in Taipei, Taiwan. On Wednesday, authorities raised the Covid-19 alert to Level 3 nationwide. Photo: EPA-EFE
On Thursday, military personnel spray disinfectant inside a railway station, in Taipei, Taiwan. On Wednesday, authorities raised the Covid-19 alert to Level 3 nationwide. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE