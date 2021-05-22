Rescuers work at the epicentre in Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, early on Saturday morning after it was shaken by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake. Photo: Xinhua
Strong earthquakes rattle Chinese provinces of Yunnan and Qinghai, leaving at least three dead, 27 injured
- The Yunnan earthquake, which had a magnitude of 6.4, struck first at 9.48pm on Friday; the 7.4-magnitude Qinghai quake struck hours later
- All the reported deaths and injuries so far have been recorded in Yunnan
