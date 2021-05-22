Tibet party secretary Wu Yingjie says China must pursue further “Sinicisation of religion”. Photo: Reuters Tibet party secretary Wu Yingjie says China must pursue further “Sinicisation of religion”. Photo: Reuters
China’s Tibet Communist Party chief targets religion and separatism

  • Tibetan Buddhism has always been a part of Chinese culture, Wu Yingjie says as party marks 70 years of control of the region
  • Analysts say authorities are seeking to redefine history to tighten control

Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 9:44pm, 22 May, 2021

