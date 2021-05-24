Tributes are laid for the late scientist Yuan Longping at Hunan Hybrid Rice Research Centre in Changsha. Photo: Xinhua
Yuan Longping’s funeral draws thousands as China mourns ‘father of hybrid rice’
- Crowds gather for ceremony in Changsha, while millions visit virtual condolence hall for the agronomist, who has died aged 90
- Tributes similar to those for a political heavyweight for the man whose work developing hybrid rice boosted grain harvests to feed the country
