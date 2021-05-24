Members of the public lay flowers in tribute to Yuan Longping at the Mingyangshan funeral home in Changsha. Photo: Xinhua
Yuan Longping: how a career in science created a national hero in China
- The seeds of Yuan’s interest in agriculture were sowed in a primary school trip
- His determination to fend off starvation earned him praise at home and abroad
Topic | China food security
Members of the public lay flowers in tribute to Yuan Longping at the Mingyangshan funeral home in Changsha. Photo: Xinhua