The SEG Plaza in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen started shaking last week, triggering widespread panic. Photo: AFP
China orders prompt probe into swaying Shenzhen skyscraper
- SEG Plaza tenants are concerned about their investment, businesses and personal safety while building managers try to find alternative accommodation
- Within days of the first shakes, Shenzhen government began posting on social media, saying so far data showed the building was within safety requirements
Topic | Shenzhen
