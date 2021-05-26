Chinese President Xi Jinping has spoken of the need to “train a generation of reliable successors”. Photo: Xinhua
The role of young people in China’s Communist Party
- Communist Youth League has a prominent place in party history as a springboard for state leaders
- Recruiting young party members has been cited by top leaders as being vital to the country’s prosperity
Topic | China’s Communist Party
Chinese President Xi Jinping has spoken of the need to “train a generation of reliable successors”. Photo: Xinhua