Chinese President Xi Jinping has spoken of the need to “train a generation of reliable successors”. Photo: Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping has spoken of the need to “train a generation of reliable successors”. Photo: Xinhua
The role of young people in China’s Communist Party

  • Communist Youth League has a prominent place in party history as a springboard for state leaders
  • Recruiting young party members has been cited by top leaders as being vital to the country’s prosperity

Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 5:42am, 26 May, 2021

