The judge said Chinese labourers were forced to work under “egregious conditions” when building the Imperial Palace Saipan. Photo: IPI
Chinese workers awarded US$5.4 million over ‘inhumane conditions’ at Saipan casino site
- Judge orders Hong Kong-based Imperial Pacific International to pay compensation
- Labourers were forced to work long hours at below US minimum wage, denied medical care for injuries, threatened with deportation and even death
Topic | Human rights
