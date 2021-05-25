The judge said Chinese labourers were forced to work under “egregious conditions” when building the Imperial Palace Saipan. Photo: IPI The judge said Chinese labourers were forced to work under “egregious conditions” when building the Imperial Palace Saipan. Photo: IPI
Human rights
China /  Politics

Chinese workers awarded US$5.4 million over ‘inhumane conditions’ at Saipan casino site

  • Judge orders Hong Kong-based Imperial Pacific International to pay compensation
  • Labourers were forced to work long hours at below US minimum wage, denied medical care for injuries, threatened with deportation and even death

Mimi Lau
Updated: 9:55pm, 25 May, 2021

