A man stands in front of a line of tanks at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on June 5, 1989. Photo: AP
Tiananmen Square crackdown: what the ‘June Fourth incident’ in 1989 was about
- The reported death toll varies, from the Chinese State Council’s official count of around 300 to a student union estimate of 4,000
- Today, after the global backlash has faded, there are few signs of the tragedy in Beijing and most people in China have learned to forget
