Taiwan is battling a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 45 people over the past three weeks. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Taiwan reports record deaths, holds vaccine talks with US
- Hsiao Bi-khim, Taipei’s de facto ambassador to the US, ‘expressed the urgent need for the US to support Taiwan’s access to safe and effective vaccines’ in talks with State Department officials
- Taipei reports 557 new infections and 19 deaths as it continues to battle a local outbreak
