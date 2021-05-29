Xi indentified semiconductors as one of the areas where China needs to make progress. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese President Xi Jinping seeks to rally country’s scientists for ‘unprecedented’ contest
- Chinese leader promises to boost investment and free scientists from bureaucracy as Joe Biden seeks heavy increase in US research budget
- Xi says country must seek breakthroughs in areas such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors as he warns of major battle between great powers
Topic | US-China relations
Xi indentified semiconductors as one of the areas where China needs to make progress. Photo: Shutterstock