Xi indentified semiconductors as one of the areas where China needs to make progress. Photo: Shutterstock Xi indentified semiconductors as one of the areas where China needs to make progress. Photo: Shutterstock
Xi indentified semiconductors as one of the areas where China needs to make progress. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Politics

Chinese President Xi Jinping seeks to rally country’s scientists for ‘unprecedented’ contest

  • Chinese leader promises to boost investment and free scientists from bureaucracy as Joe Biden seeks heavy increase in US research budget
  • Xi says country must seek breakthroughs in areas such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors as he warns of major battle between great powers

Topic |   US-China relations
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 9:36pm, 29 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Xi indentified semiconductors as one of the areas where China needs to make progress. Photo: Shutterstock Xi indentified semiconductors as one of the areas where China needs to make progress. Photo: Shutterstock
Xi indentified semiconductors as one of the areas where China needs to make progress. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE