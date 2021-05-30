Taiwan has been struggling to secure enough coronavirus vaccines. Photo: Bloomberg
Will mainland Chinese Covid-19 vaccine offer overcome Taiwan’s scepticism?
- A pro-Beijing school says a cultural body has offered to donate millions of doses, but it is not clear whether the island’s government will grant approval
- Meanwhile, Taiwan reported 355 new cases and 11 deaths on Sunday as it battles an outbreak
Topic | Coronavirus Taiwan
Taiwan has been struggling to secure enough coronavirus vaccines. Photo: Bloomberg