Frontline medical workers rest after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine at a hospital in New Taipei, Taiwan, on May 20, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE Frontline medical workers rest after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine at a hospital in New Taipei, Taiwan, on May 20, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Frontline medical workers rest after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine at a hospital in New Taipei, Taiwan, on May 20, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Politics

Taiwan defends rush to buy 20 million doses of local vaccines still in clinical trials

  • As 351 new cases and 15 new deaths are reported, Taiwan authorities say pre-ordering beats materials shortage and manufacturing delay
  • Talk show host questions whether Taiwanese vaccines will be recognised elsewhere and allow people who have the jabs to travel

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 10:03pm, 31 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Frontline medical workers rest after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine at a hospital in New Taipei, Taiwan, on May 20, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE Frontline medical workers rest after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine at a hospital in New Taipei, Taiwan, on May 20, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Frontline medical workers rest after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine at a hospital in New Taipei, Taiwan, on May 20, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE