Frontline medical workers rest after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine at a hospital in New Taipei, Taiwan, on May 20, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan defends rush to buy 20 million doses of local vaccines still in clinical trials
- As 351 new cases and 15 new deaths are reported, Taiwan authorities say pre-ordering beats materials shortage and manufacturing delay
- Talk show host questions whether Taiwanese vaccines will be recognised elsewhere and allow people who have the jabs to travel
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
