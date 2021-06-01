Chinese vice-premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presides over a meeting of a leading group of the central inspection on ecological and environmental protection in Beijing on May 28, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing’s high-level power brokers start steering China towards Xi’s carbon-neutral goal
- Vice-premiers, ministers and economic stars appear at first plenary meeting of group tackling peak emissions and carbon neutrality
- Officials deemed crucial to shaping the country’s narrative on climate change action and for finding common ground with other countries
Topic | Climate change
Chinese vice-premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presides over a meeting of a leading group of the central inspection on ecological and environmental protection in Beijing on May 28, 2021. Photo: Xinhua