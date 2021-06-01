Taiwan’s Covid-19 vaccine shortage has prompted the Buddha’s Light International Association and others to offer donations of vaccines to the island’s authorities. Photo: EPA-EFE Taiwan’s Covid-19 vaccine shortage has prompted the Buddha’s Light International Association and others to offer donations of vaccines to the island’s authorities. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s Covid-19 vaccine shortage has prompted the Buddha’s Light International Association and others to offer donations of vaccines to the island’s authorities. Photo: EPA-EFE
Buddhist group offers relief to Taiwan’s Covid-19 vaccine shortage

  • Rule change opens the way for 500,000 dose donation from Buddha’s Light, as Terry Gou and others also move to donate vaccines
  • 332 new infections and 13 deaths reported on Tuesday as island battles latest outbreak

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 3:07pm, 1 Jun, 2021

