Taiwan’s Covid-19 vaccine shortage has prompted the Buddha’s Light International Association and others to offer donations of doses. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan Covid-19 vaccine shortage: Foxconn’s Terry Gou and Buddhist group offer jabs
- Gou applies to import 5 million BioNTech doses and Buddha’s Light 500,000 Johnson & Johnson shots, while authorities say other groups also offer to donate
- 332 new infections and 13 deaths reported on Tuesday as island battles latest outbreak
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Taiwan’s Covid-19 vaccine shortage has prompted the Buddha’s Light International Association and others to offer donations of doses. Photo: EPA-EFE