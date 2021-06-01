A resident in Guangzhou’s Liwan district collects supplies from a central distribution site amid China’s mini-outbreak of Covid-19. Photo: Xinhua
Parts of southern China in lockdown to contain Covid-19 mini-outbreak
- Guangzhou bears the brunt of latest cluster with 38 zones sealed to stop the spread as new infections continue to be identified
- Health officials say fast-spreading Delta variant, first found in India, has made containment challenging
