Almost all the adults of a small town in Brazil were inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine, creating an in immunity barrier for the community, according to preliminary results. Photo: AFP
Sinovac coronavirus vaccines create ‘immunity barrier’ in Brazilian town: study
- Preliminary results in Serrana point to big drop hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19, researchers say
- But raw data needed to make a full assessment, Hong Kong medical professor says
Topic | Chinese coronavirus vaccines
Almost all the adults of a small town in Brazil were inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine, creating an in immunity barrier for the community, according to preliminary results. Photo: AFP