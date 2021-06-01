Almost all the adults of a small town in Brazil were inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine, creating an in immunity barrier for the community, according to preliminary results. Photo: AFP Almost all the adults of a small town in Brazil were inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine, creating an in immunity barrier for the community, according to preliminary results. Photo: AFP
Almost all the adults of a small town in Brazil were inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine, creating an in immunity barrier for the community, according to preliminary results. Photo: AFP
Sinovac coronavirus vaccines create ‘immunity barrier’ in Brazilian town: study

  • Preliminary results in Serrana point to big drop hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19, researchers say
  • But raw data needed to make a full assessment, Hong Kong medical professor says

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 10:54pm, 1 Jun, 2021

