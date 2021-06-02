Mangrove ecosystems have been under threat from human activity. Photo: Weibo Mangrove ecosystems have been under threat from human activity. Photo: Weibo
Chinese state firm’s wetland destruction shows mangrove habitat still under threat

  • Dubbed ‘coastguards’, mangrove forests are among Earth’s most biodiverse and productive marine ecosystems, but they have been damaged by human activity
  • China has improved vastly since 2000, but mangrove protection and environmental inspections could be stepped up, experts say

Echo Xie
Updated: 10:00am, 2 Jun, 2021

