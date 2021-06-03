China has scrapped its two-child policy and couples can now have three children. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Too much pressure’: mixed reaction to China’s new 3-child policy
- Beijing has relaxed its family planning rules, but researchers aren’t optimistic that young Chinese will want to have more kids
- The cost of raising children may deter some couples, but for others the news is cause for celebration
Topic | China Society
China has scrapped its two-child policy and couples can now have three children. Photo: EPA-EFE