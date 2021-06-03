Boost vaccination rates to get China borders opened: Zhang Wenhong

“We can start exchanges with countries that have good vaccination rates and low Covid-19 prevalence,” he said.

Calls have been mounting for China to lift its border restrictions – in place for more than a year to prevent the spread of Covid-19 – with business groups saying their operations had been affected.

China, which had administered 681 million doses by Tuesday, is pushing to inoculate 40 per cent of its population – 560 million people – by June 30. Vaccinations have been accelerating steadily, with at least 16 million doses administered in the past nine days. A record was set on Monday, with 22.2 million jabs undertaken.

Zhang said it was unknown when full travel around the world would resume because it depended on global vaccination rates, as well as any future mutations of the coronavirus.

“The supplies of vaccines are not optimistic. It will take several years to supply enough vaccines, even though manufacturers around the world are working around the clock, but several years is too low when the coronavirus can mutate at any time,” he said.

“We will be left with re-administering vaccines with [serious] mutations of the virus, so we don’t know when the reopening on a global level will be.”

Zhang said the pandemic was not overcome and more research was needed to determine the vaccination strategy for the next stage.

One of the key questions to answer, he said, was whether people would need to be vaccinated each year, as with seasonal flu shots, because it was common for immunity to drop after a period of time.

“This is not very certain, but based on existing estimation, there may be a need for that. But it is not clear whether all people will need to take the vaccine every year.”

Zhang said an evaluation would need a year to assess vaccination breakthroughs – the term for people who become infected after being fully vaccinated – and another year to monitor breakthroughs and determine whether to re-administer the shots.

“The best point to arrange re-administering vaccines is when it becomes common for vaccinated people to get infected,” he said.