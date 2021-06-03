During a government-organised trip for foreign journalists in April, workers are seen in Xinjiang tying down plastic sheeting in a cotton field. Photo: AP During a government-organised trip for foreign journalists in April, workers are seen in Xinjiang tying down plastic sheeting in a cotton field. Photo: AP
During a government-organised trip for foreign journalists in April, workers are seen in Xinjiang tying down plastic sheeting in a cotton field. Photo: AP
Xinjiang
China /  Politics

Xinjiang government criticises US, says forced labour claim is ‘card played by anti-China forces’

  • ‘You can easily find bloody records if you open up US history books’, says Xinjiang government spokesman
  • Reporters shown video interviews with six factory workers and live testimony from textile plant employee declaring they’ve had fair treatment and compensation

Topic |   Xinjiang
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 9:00pm, 3 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
During a government-organised trip for foreign journalists in April, workers are seen in Xinjiang tying down plastic sheeting in a cotton field. Photo: AP During a government-organised trip for foreign journalists in April, workers are seen in Xinjiang tying down plastic sheeting in a cotton field. Photo: AP
During a government-organised trip for foreign journalists in April, workers are seen in Xinjiang tying down plastic sheeting in a cotton field. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE