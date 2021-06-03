Hong Kong’s annual vigil for victims of the Tiananmen crackdown was banned for the second year in a row. The city was the only large-scale public gathering on Chinese soil to remember the 1989 crackdown. Photo: AP Photo
‘Tracked for life’: China relentless in erasing Tiananmen crackdown
- Fan Baolin says he sneaked out of China last year to escape surveillance used to deter him from more activism
- Fan said when he visited Beijing on the Tiananmen protests’ 30th anniversary, police called and order him to return home
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
