Hong Kong’s annual vigil for victims of the Tiananmen crackdown was banned for the second year in a row. The city was the only large-scale public gathering on Chinese soil to remember the 1989 crackdown. Photo: AP Photo Hong Kong’s annual vigil for victims of the Tiananmen crackdown was banned for the second year in a row. The city was the only large-scale public gathering on Chinese soil to remember the 1989 crackdown. Photo: AP Photo
China /  Politics

‘Tracked for life’: China relentless in erasing Tiananmen crackdown

  • Fan Baolin says he sneaked out of China last year to escape surveillance used to deter him from more activism
  • Fan said when he visited Beijing on the Tiananmen protests’ 30th anniversary, police called and order him to return home

Tiananmen Square crackdown
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:52pm, 3 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
